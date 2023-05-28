MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man allegedly threatened an eight-month-pregnant woman and her sister at gunpoint saying “On kitchen, on crip, I’ll make y’all disappear.”

According to officials, on May 18, officers responded to an armed party call in Hickory Hill where the victim stated she was confronted by her neighbor Cortera Collins for speaking to her daughter.

The victim was approached by Collins, Collin’s boyfriend Eddie who was later identified by police as Qorderion Mosby, and several other people who had driven to the scene hostile and attempting to fight the victim and her sister, reports say.

Mosby went to his car and got a black gun stating, “I’ll make yall disappear” before pointing the gun at the eight-month-pregnant victim and her sister.

On May 20, officers said the victim and her sister went to the police station and both gave a statement, saying the person they know going by the name “Eddie” and “Dee” was responsible for pointing the gun at their head, as well as other family members.

The suspect left the scene in a black Infiniti and the victim’s sister was able to give police the tag number which they found was registered to Mosby, officials say.

Reports say the victim also stated that he yelled, “On kitchen, on crip, I’ll make y’all disappear” which made her fear for her life and the life of her unborn child. The victim’s sister stated that she was afraid because she had previously seen Mosby display violent behavior with a weapon before.

The victim and her sister were both able to positively identify Mosby in a six-person photo lineup and also on a video that showed a man walking away from a disturbance with a black gun in his right hand, according to investigators.

Investigator’s research found that law enforcement identified Mosby as a Crip gang member and that on March 1, 2022, he plead guilty to Aggravated Assault and was placed on probation until February 28, 2025.

Mosby is currently being charged with Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and two counts of Aggravated Assault.

In 2021, Mosby and Collins were both charged with Criminal Attempt-First Degree Murder and Reckless Endangerment with Deadly Weapon after allegedly shooting outside of a grocery store in Hickory Hill.