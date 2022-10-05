MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say they were called to a Raleigh street after a man threatened his neighbor with a machete and an axe.

Ricky Thompson, 52, was booked in the Shelby County Jail this week and charged with aggravated assault and stalking.

One incident happened last month outside a home on Yale Road.

The victim told officers Thompson had been stalking her for over a year, and she had filed several police reports.

The woman said on September 24, Thompson saw her in her front yard and walked toward her with a machete. The victim said she yelled for her brother, who came out of the garage with a gun, and Thompson got in his truck and left.

The victim said on another occasion, Thompson pulled into her driveway, hit her car, and got out of his truck with an axe. She had her brother and boyfriend were able to stop him.

The victim said every time Thompson drives by her house, he slows down and revs his engine.

Thompson lives a couple of blocks away from the victim’s house. Police have not said what the feud was about.

Thompson is being held without bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.