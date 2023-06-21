MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested with a warrant issued back in 2020 for allegedly taking rental cars and renting them on the side for cash.

According to police, back in 2019 on October 11 and October 19, Latorrence Bivens, an employee of Avis Car Rental, allegedly took 27 rental cars from Avis and rented them without consent from the company.

Reports state that Bivens gave a verbal and written statement admitting to taking cars from the lot and meeting people at various locations in Memphis for $250 cash a week in exchange for renting the vehicles.

Bivens also admitted that he had been renting the vehicles on the side for approximately six months, reports state.

During that time frame, Avis Corporation reportedly lost $18,826 in revenue due to the vehicles being taken and rented out on the side.

Bivens is being charged with theft of property, 27 counts of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle or bicycle, and violation of the sex offender registry act.

In 2016, Bivens had an affair with a 15-year-old student while he was a teacher. He plead guilty to aggravated statutory rape and was sentenced to 90 days in jail with three years probation and 10 years on the sex offender registry.