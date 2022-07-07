MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyersburg man is facing charges after he reportedly struck an officer on the head early Thursday morning.

Dyersburg Police say officers responded to a domestic violence incident on Wilson Street around 5 a.m. Thursday. Officers on the scene learned Carlos Phillips, 25, was accused of assaulting his 69-year-old grandmother.

Police say Phillips struck an officer on her head when she tried to arrest him. Another officer reportedly deployed his Taser and took Phillips into custody.

Phillips has been charged with domestic assault and felony assault on a first responder.

Dyersburg Police say the officer Phillips is accused of striking suffered a concussion. She has been released from the hospital.