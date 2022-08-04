MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of strangling and beating his 10-year-old son.

Police say Bryan Rich, 47, has been charged with aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse.

Memphis Police say the incident happened May 6. An anonymous witness reportedly told police Rich had strangled his son with a cord on the front porch of a house on Cloverdale Drive.

Rich is also accused of hitting the child on the legs with a wooden board.

Police say the child had an abrasion on the front of his throat and raised welts on his legs and behind.

Memphis Police say Rich did this to punish the child after he had gotten into fights at school and had been suspended multiple times.

Rich has arrested Wednesday.