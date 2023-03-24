MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man stole a check for more than $15,000 from someone’s mail, washed it, wrote it to himself, and cashed it at Memphis bank.

MPD said JaJuan Key, 20, was arrested after the victim gave them the name on the check.

Investigators said they also got video footage of Key pulling up to a Bank of America ATM and depositing the check.

Key has been charged with forgery between $10,000 and $60,000 and theft of property between $10,000 and $60,000.

The victim told police he mailed a $15,371.82 check to American Refrigeration back in September.

The victim said he dropped the check in a USPS box and received a statement from the refrigeration company before Christmas showing an unpaid balance.

The victim said after he told the refrigeration company the check had cleared, they told him to get a copy of the check from his bank. Police said that is when the victim saw Key’s name on the pay-to-order line.

In September of last year, Key was accused of stealing two Dodge Challengers and was charged with theft of property, but the charges were dropped.

Key was released from jail on a $5,000 bond. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.