MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of stealing thousands of dollars from a college fund that had been set up for his children.

According to police, 59-year-old Brian Summers and his brother were trustees of a fund that would help pay for their children’s college education. The fund had been set up by Summers’ father.

Memphis Police say Summers’ brother learned that Summers had removed money from the account and filed a police report in August of 2019.

According to police, Summers forged his brother’s name on 19 checks from December 2014 to September of 2018. The total amount taken was $36,383.

Police say the money was deposited to SunTrust accounts that belonged to Summers.

Memphis Police say Summers’ brother identified Summers and gave investigators copies of the trust, the checks and a copy of the trust ledger.

Police say the checks deposited in Summers’ accounts were described in the ledger as college tuition for Summers’ sons.

Police say SunTrust turned over documents that showed the checks had been deposited to Summers’ accounts. The funds were reportedly withdrawn shortly after.

Investigators reportedly received documents showing Summers’ sons were enrolled at a college but their tuition had been paid through Pell Grants.

Summers has been charged with forgery worth $10,000 – $60,000 and theft of property worth $10,000 – $60,000.