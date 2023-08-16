MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being accused of stealing a rental car after it was allegedly repossessed from his girlfriend for not making payments.

According to documents, 31-year-old Kendell Tippins and his girlfriend Lashawnicee Harris were found inside the rental vehicle that was reported stolen from EZ Auto.

On September 26, 2022, at 6:33 p.m., Memphis Police responded to an auto theft call at EZ Auto on Lamar Avenue, where the manager stated a gray 2015 Hyundai Elantra was stolen from his business and that he had video footage.

Police say that the vehicle was being used as a rental, but it was repossessed from Harris after failure to make payments. The manager also stated that Harris still had a key to the vehicle.

On September 27, 2022, the manager tracked the vehicle in Midtown with the tracking system installed inside the car.

Officers say they were able to locate the vehicle, which was occupied with Tippins in the driver’s seat and Harris in the passenger seat.

Both suspects were then taken into custody for further investigation. Reports say that Tippins’s statement was not consistent with the surveillance footage from EZ Auto, which showed him and Harris go into the garage and leave in the vehicle.

Tippins is charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, violation of probation, two counts of domestic assault-bodily harm, and vandalism.

His next court date is scheduled for Thursday morning at 9:00 a.m.