MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The owner of a car dealership in Nutbush says Friday night thieves drove a Kia Optima off his lot, tried to steal two more cars, and damaged his gate and more vehicles trying to make a quick getaway.

Joe Hill’s Autorama in the 3400 block of Jackson Avenue. Photo courtesy of Melissa Moon, WREG.

Thursday, Joe Hill’s Autorama found out the police had recovered the 2019 Kia Optima but also learned the stolen car had been used in a carjacking days later.

“I’ve been in the business 24 years and never had anything like this happen,” said the owner.

Police said the car thieves broke a rear window to get inside the Optima and, Wednesday, drove it to a gas station in the 3800 block of Macon Road, where they carjacked a driver who was putting air in a tire.

The owner of a 2015 Nissan Altima was carjacked at this gas station in the 3800 block of Macon Road Wednesday night. Photo courtesy of Melissa Moon, WREG.

The owner of the 2015 Nissan Altima said a man put a gun to his head and told him to walk away from his vehicle. A passenger in the Altima said another suspect placed a gun on his head, told him to get out of the car, and snatched a $20 bill out of his hand.

Investigators said early Thursday morning, they spotted the black 2019 Optima with the broken window at another gas station on Macon Road and arrested the man who exited the car.

Asaiah Lurry, 21, has been charged with carjacking, aggravated robbery, theft of property, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony. Detectives said Lurry admitted he was driving the Kia during the carjacking.

Joe Hill’s Autorama said the thieves were in such a hurry to leave they left some of their burglary tools inside one of their vehicles.

The dealership said their security guard will be coming in earlier, and they’ve added more cameras to make sure it doesn’t happen again.

Joe Hill’s Autorama on Jackson Avenue. Photo courtesy of Melissa Moon, WREG

Police are still looking for the other suspects and the stolen Nissan Altima. If you have any information that can help investigators, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.