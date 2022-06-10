MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man who they say threatened a store clerk with a knife before stealing drinks and a bag of crackers.

Officers responded to a robbery at the Circle K on Getwell Road near American Way at around 2:43 a.m. Friday morning.

Police say the suspect came into the store and asked for baking soda. When the clerk told him the store didn’t have any, the suspect pulled out a knife and threatened to cut the clerk if she tried to stop him.

Memphis Police say the suspect took a beer, a soda, and a bag of Cheez-its before fleeing the scene. He reportedly ran southbound on Getwell.

Officers searched the area and found the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Amos Randolph, at Getwell Road and Cochese Avenue. Police say Randolph had the knife and the snacks on his person.

Randolph has been charged with aggravated robbery.