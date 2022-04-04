MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault after police say he stabbed another man in his chest near his heart.

The incident happened last year in Dec. around 11:15 p.m. when the victim pulled into his driveway and saw a man approach him from the back of his home on the 600 block of Honduras Road. The victim said the man first swung at his dog before approaching him.

He then told officers once the man swung at him, he was struck in his chest and began bleeding immediately. When he was transported to the hospital, the doctors told the victim he was stabbed one inch away from his heart and needed several stitches.

The victim told officers he recognized the man who stabbed him as an individual named “Screwball” whose real name was later identified as Royal Stewart.

When officers responded to an armed party call on March 22, the victim told officers that he saw Stewart sitting at David Carnes Park.

Stewart was arrested and is expected to appear in court on April 5.