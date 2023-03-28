MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman is recovering after her son stabbed her in the chest at her South Memphis home early Tuesday morning.

Police haven’t said what led up to the stabbing but said another relative inside the house on Edith Avenue called 911.

The victim’s grandson told officers he went downstairs after he heard his mother scream, “he’s stabbing my momma.”

The grandson said he saw John Young, 25, holding a knife near his grandmother, and disarmed him.

Another son of the victim said he saw Young standing over his mother, striking her, and then saw the blood and knife.

The victim was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Relatives said after Young stabbed his mother, he said, “they made me do it.”

Young was charged with aggravated assault and is scheduled to be in court on Wednesday. His bail was set at $50,000.