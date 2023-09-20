MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a mortuary business owner is accused of stealing a dead man’s credit card and racking up nearly $15,000 in charges.

Brian Anthony Freeman is charged with theft of property and fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.

Memphis Police say the charges go back to March when a woman contacted them saying charges of $13,250 had been discovered on her recently deceased father’s credit cards.

Investigators contacted Memorial Park Funeral Home and spoke with a manager who said the funeral home had used 1st Call Mortuary Transport as a third party contractor.

Officers also searched the deceased man and could not locate his wallet which was normally kept in the front pocket of his overalls.

Court records show police listed Brian Freeman as the owner of 1st Call Mortuary Transport.

Another charge to the deceased victim’s card of more than $1,600 was also noted to a sign company as a down payment for “Bluff City Mortuary.”

Investigators noted a check through the Tennessee Board of Funeral Directors showed Freeman as the Transportation Director.

We reached out to Memorial Park and a woman who answered the phone took a message for someone to call us back.

We also called 1st Call Mortuary Transport. The man who answered confirmed he was Brian Freeman but told us he wasn’t talking and not to call him again before hanging up.

No one also came to the door at an address listed for him.

So far, we have not heard back from anyone at Memorial Park.