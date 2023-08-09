MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man shot a woman in the shoulder because she was “playing with his emotions,” according to Memphis Police.

Monday, officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2800 block of South Mendenhall Road. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to her left, rear shoulder.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Witnesses told police they were sitting on the couch when the suspect, later identified as Jerome Walker, got angry and shot the victim.

After searching the area, MPD found Walker. He reportedly told them, “I’m the one who shot the girl.” He also claimed he threw the gun into a lake.

Police searched his home and found a 9mm handgun, a 9mm ‘Pro Mag’ drum magazine and a 9mm magazine. The handgun was found to be stolen.

Once in custody, Walker allegedly told officers he shot the woman because she was playing with his emotions and that he intended to kill her. He also said he was aiming for her stomach.

MPD says Walker stated he has been planning to kill someone since his father died in 2008.

Jerome Walker was charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm/Dangerous Felony, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon and Theft of Property $1,000-$2,5000.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday,