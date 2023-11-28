MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say shot a photographer he was trying to rob in North Memphis last week

Steven Painter, 32, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and attempted especially aggravated robbery.

The victim said he was photographing a train at Chelsea and Bayliss when Painter pulled up next to him in a Green GMC Yukon, asked if he needed help, and then asked for some money.

Chelsea & Bayliss in North Memphis. WREG photo

The victim said when he told Painter he didn’t have any money, Painter demanded his phone and said something about a gun.

The victim said he ran to his car, and that is when Painter fired a shot through his windshield and hit him in the shoulder.

Police said a day earlier, Painter ran from police in a stolen Nissan. According to the affidavit of complaint, the officer who stopped the car was able to get bodycam footage of Painter, and that was how they tied him to the shooting.

Investigators said the Green Yukon Painter was driving belonged to his grandfather, and the victim was able to pick Painter out of a photo lineup.

Court records also show Painter pled guilty to auto burglary in July of 2022 and was found guilty of theft of property of up to $10,000 in 2013.

Painter is also charged with theft of property, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving with a license that is suspended or revoked, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and being a felon in possession of a gun.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.