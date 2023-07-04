MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces charges after police say he shot two men because they didn’t have marijuana.

Memphis Police said officers responded to a shooting on Marsonne Street in Westwood Friday morning. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second victim was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

On July 2, investigators received a CrimeStoppers tip that provided a Facebook name of the possible suspect. The surviving victim identified Shane Riddle, 41, as the person responsible for the shooting.

The victim told officers they were sitting in a car when Riddle, who he had never met, approached the vehicle and asked them if they had any marijuana. When the men said no, Riddle reportedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at them as they ran away.

Police said a video captured Riddle taking something out of the car before running away.

Riddle is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of employing a firearm during dangerous felony, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.