MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody after allegedly shooting and killing his brother in Frayser Monday afternoon.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting call in the 1600 block of Frayser Boulevard a little after 3:30. They found a man lying under the car porch suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

A witness, later identified as the victim’s mother, told MPD, “My son is shot. My other son shot him. He is inside the house.”

Suspect Demondo Johnson allegedly admitted that he shot his brother by nodding his head, police say. Three witnesses also identified him as the shooter.

Johnson is charged with Second Degree Murder. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.