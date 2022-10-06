MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested a man accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend after a fight.

The shooting happened sometime after 5 a.m. on August 20 at Bud’s Car Wash and Laundry on Lamar Avenue.

According to court documents, a woman drove her boyfriend to Regional One and said that her ex-boyfriend had shot him after a fight.

Her boyfriend had been shot twice and was in critical condition.

The victim reportedly identified the shooter as 35-year-old Felix Lee. Court documents say the victim knew Lee as his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend.

Lee was taken into custody Wednesday, October 5.

Lee has a criminal record. Court documents say Lee was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in 2010 and one count of statutory rape in 2017.

He now faces several new charges, including attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, and reckless endangerment.