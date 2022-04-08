MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he reportedly shot his ex-girlfriend on two separate occasions.

Memphis Police say 20-year-old Jacob Kilpatrick shot his ex-girlfriend once in January and then again in February.

Police say the first shooting happened January 1 at the Jackson Heights Motel on Old Austin Peay Highway. Officers reportedly found the woman in a room with a gunshot wound to her leg. She went to the hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police say the woman told officers she, Kilpatrick and several others were in the room when she heard a gunshot and realized she had been shot. The woman told officers Kilpatrick was the only person armed with a gun in the room.

According to police, Kilpatrick reportedly told the woman he had accidentally shot her.

Memphis Police say Kilpatrick shot the woman again on February 16. Officers responded to a shooting call at a home on Ward Avenue near Ozan Street and found the woman on the front porch with a gunshot wound to her chest.

Police say the woman later told officers that she and Kilpatrick had come over to the house, and they had gotten into a verbal argument. The woman reportedly told officers that when she walked outside to get away from him, Kilpatrick started shooting at her.

Police say the woman tried to get back inside of the house, but Kilpatrick shot her in the chest and fled the scene.

Kilpatrick has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and employing a firearm during the commission of a violent felony.