MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault after police say he shot a gun at his girlfriend with two children who were inside of a car.

The victim told officers that she and her boyfriend, Joshua Harris, 24, were driving near Willow and Cranford Road on March 12 when they began arguing about cell phones. Harris then pulled out a handgun and tried to hit the victim.

MPD said when the victim pulled over, Harris got out of the car and fired one gunshot in the air and one gunshot towards the victim’s car. Harris and the victim’s two children were also in the vehicle, according to police.

The victim flagged down police and identified Harris who was across the street.

When officers detained Harris, they found a bag of marijuana in his pocket. According to court documents, Harris admitted to having a gun and throwing it once he saw MPD.

Harris is also being charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in addition to aggravated assault charges.

He is expected to appear in court on March 14.