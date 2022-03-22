MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder after police say he shot at a woman and her children after he and the woman were involved in a car accident.

The woman told officers she was driving on Shelby Drive when D’Jaleen Drain, 21, was speeding in a Camaro and struck her car on its side on March 18.

When Drain and the woman pulled over, Drain told her that she was the reason for the accident and demanded money from her. MPD said Drain called police and asked the woman to follow him to a gas station to talk more.

The woman told officers that she was hesitant to follow Drain, so she made a U-turn.

Officers said when Drain realized the woman was not behind him, he also made a U-turn. Drain then pulled beside the woman’s car and fired four shots into the vehicle. One of the bullets struck one of the woman’s children in the right leg traveling into the back of the lower left ankle.

Drain is also being charged with employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony.

He is expected to appear in court on March 23.