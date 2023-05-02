MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was arrested for allegedly shooting at a tow truck driver multiple times for repossessing his Dodge Charger, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call in the 7000 block of Riverdale Bend on Monday. A driver for a local tow company went to repossess a 2020 Dodge Charger.

As the driver left the scene, Reginald Owens came running and shooting. MPD says he let out more than five shots, causing the tow truck to get two flat tires.

The tow truck driver was pulled over for running a red light. Shortly after he stopped, Owens appeared, trying to get his car back. Officers say they found a gun near where Owens came from.

Reginald Owens was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.