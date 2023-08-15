MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly going to Target in East Memphis, shooting a glass display and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of electronic items.

According to Memphis Police, the incident took place on August 13 at the Target in the 5900 block of Poplar Avenue.

The suspect, Soloman Jones, reportedly fired a weapon and shattered a glass case holding electronics. An employee was on the next aisle when the shot was fired.

Jones allegedly took several electronics, including a cell phone, Bluetooth headphones and security cameras.

MPD found Jones wearing the same clothing in the 600 block of South Bellevue. Police discovered he was a convicted felon.

While searching the home, police found the following:

Weapon matching a shell casing from Target

Ring cameras

TCL cell phone

Arlo doorbell camera

The total amount stolen was approximately $300-350, reports say. Police also found live rounds and 1.9 grams of Fentanyl.

Soloman Jones is charged with being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Sell, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Reckless Endangerment with a Deadly Weapon and Theft of Merchandise less than $1,000.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.