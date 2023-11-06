MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is now in jail after being accused of shooting a minor last month in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, 48-year-old Mario Jones is being charged with criminal attempt second-degree murder, aggravated assault, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

Mario Jones

On Friday, October 27, officers say they responded to a shooting on Tunstall Street. The victim stated that Mario Jones got mad and started shooting at him.

MPD says the victim was shot in his hand and had to be taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for treatment.

On October 30, officers say the victim gave a statement saying Jones chased him while shooting at him on Tunstall Street.

The victim identified Jones in a six-person photo lineup as the man who shot him.

Records also show that Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in 1995, building burglary in 2008, and a federal weapon offense in 2009. He was sentenced to three years of supervised release.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday morning.