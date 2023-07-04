MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of setting up a co-worker, robbing him, and shooting him in South Memphis last month.

In the beginning of June, Memphis Police found a man lying in the road at the intersection of Lucas and Heiskell Place. He had been shot multiple times in the head and in the back.

Because the victim suffered such serious injuries, it took investigators nearly a month to be able to question him about what he said happened.

The victim told detectives that at one point, he worked with Marquis Garrett at a security company.

He said Garrett called him, saying he needed a ride to pick up some televisions. When he gave Garrett a ride to the secluded area, he said Garrett told him he needed help “loading” up the items.

When the victim got out of his car, that’s when he said Garrett hit him over the head, robbed and shot him.

This isn’t our first time telling you about Garrett. In October 2022, he was arrested and accused of stealing more than $5,000 worth of Coach purses from a train boxcar.

Police found him sleeping in a car off Summer Avenue.

No bond information is listed for Garrett. He is set to appear in court Wednesday.