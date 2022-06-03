MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a church building in East Memphis went up in flames.

A building behind Elliston Baptist Church caught on fire at around 4 p.m. May 13. Investigators ruled the fire was caused by possible arson.

Memphis Police say officers on the scene watched video footage of the incident. The video reportedly showed a man coming out of the building minutes before the fire started.

The Memphis Fire Department later announced investigators had developed a person of interest by the name of “Johnny”.

Police say a witness told investigators she’d seen a man she knows as “Johnny” leave the area right before the fire. The witness reportedly knew the man because she’d spoken to and fed him in the past.

Memphis Police say on Thursday, June 2, fire department investigators asked MPD officers to find the possible suspect in the area near Leadership Preparatory Charter School. The fire department had reportedly received information stating the suspect was in a camper van nearby.

Officers found the suspect, identified as 32-year-old Jonathan Alvarado-Garay, near a building less than half a mile away.

Memphis Police say a witness positively identified Alvarado-Garay as the one who set the church building on fire. Officers reportedly found gaslight fluid, a torch lighter, a machete and a pocket knife on the scene.

Alvarado-Garay has been charged with one count of arson.