MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of robbing, then shooting his cousin several times at a family funeral in North Memphis.

Three months after the shooting at Danny Thomas and T.M. Henderson, Willie Malone was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Christopher Clayborn said he was at a family funeral on July 27 when Malone pointed a gun at him and demanded money. Clayborn said Malone stole $400 and fired several shots at him as he drove away.

Family members took Clayborn to the Regional One after the shooting and he was rushed into surgery. He was not able to speak to police for several days.

Police said Malone pleaded guilty to robbery in 2019 and received a four-year sentence. Court records show Malone was charged with theft in June 2020 and violation of probation in April 2022.

He is being held on a $127,000 bond. He is scheduled to be back before a judge on Friday.