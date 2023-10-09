MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly robbing people while on a bicycle in Hickory Hill on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.
Police were looking for a suspect in multiple robberies in the area when they spotted a man matching the description pedal up to a Mobil gas station on Mount Moriah.
The suspect, later identified as Dont’e Davis, 21, started pedaling faster, and eventually ditched the mountain bike, causing a foot chase.
He allegedly stopped running and was taken into custody. Police found a black Glock handgun with a switch inside a dumpster that Davis ran behind.
One of the victims identified Davis as the man who robbed him.
Reports state that Davis pleaded guilty and was convicted of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 in August of 2022. He was placed on three-year probation.
📧 Sign up for WREG newsletters and have the latest top stories sent right to your inbox.
📲 Download the WREG App today and stay up to date with breaking news and weather.
📡 See more breaking news, local news and weather from WREG.com for Memphis and the Mid South.
Dont’e Davis is now charged with Aggravated Robbery, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Evading Arrest, Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.
He is set to appear in court Monday.