MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing multiple charges for allegedly robbing people while on a bicycle in Hickory Hill on Saturday, according to Memphis Police.

Police were looking for a suspect in multiple robberies in the area when they spotted a man matching the description pedal up to a Mobil gas station on Mount Moriah.

The suspect, later identified as Dont’e Davis, 21, started pedaling faster, and eventually ditched the mountain bike, causing a foot chase.

He allegedly stopped running and was taken into custody. Police found a black Glock handgun with a switch inside a dumpster that Davis ran behind.

One of the victims identified Davis as the man who robbed him.

Reports state that Davis pleaded guilty and was convicted of Theft of Property $10,000-$60,000 in August of 2022. He was placed on three-year probation.

Dont’e Davis is now charged with Aggravated Robbery, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Evading Arrest, Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony and Possession of Prohibited Weapon.

He is set to appear in court Monday.