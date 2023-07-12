MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with robbery after allegedly towing a driver’s tractor-trailer to a lot and taking over $200 from him.

According to officials, on July 5 around 12:10 a.m., Memphis Police Department responded to a robbery/ individual call at a truck stop in the Airport area. The victim said two unknown males approached him, and started attaching the victim’s Kenworth Tractor Trailer to an A1 tow truck.

MPD says the two suspects told the victim to pay a $272 parking fee through the S Line Truck Parking app posted on a pole.

After the victim paid, the two males reportedly shoved, grabbed, and knocked his phone out of his hand before leaving with his tractor-trailer.

Investigators say the victim met with them and showed a receipt of his payment to the S Line Truck Parking app. The victim also stated that he had to pay an additional $3,000 to the A1 tow yard in South Memphis, VCU investigators say.

Video of the incident that was captured from the cameras attached to his trailer.

He was able to positively identify Michael Williams and the other man who pushed and shoved him during the incident.

Williams was charged with Robbery. Court records did not say whether another suspect was charged.