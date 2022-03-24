MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been arrested after five stores were robbed at gun point this month.

Deangelo Washington, 29, is facing several counts of aggravated robbery after a string of robberies across Memphis.

Police say the first robbery occurred on March 10 at a Dollar General on Central Avenue. Nine days later, a CVS on Stage Road was robbed.

Memphis Police say a Family Dollar on Mt. Moriah was robbed on March 20. Two days later, an O’Reilly Auto Parts on Yale Road was hit. On Wednesday, March 23, Cash America Pawn shop on Poplar Avenue was robbed.

Memphis Police say investigators developed Washington as a suspect and arrested him Wednesday.

According to police, Washington pulled out a gun and took cash from every location. He fled all the scenes on foot.