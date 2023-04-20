MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man let his wanted son hide from officers in his attic, then released dogs on the police so his son could escape.

Wednesday, officers say they got a call that Christopher Atkins, who had multiple active felony warrants, was inside a home on Carrolton in Frayser.

Once on the scene, they met the suspect’s father, Michael Atkins.

Michael allegedly told MPD that Christopher was not there and went back inside. However, according to reports, Christopher’s grandmother told officers he was hiding in the attic.

The police called additional officers to the scene. While they waited for backup, Michael allegedly opened the door and let out three large dogs.

As officers stumbled, trying to avoid the animals, Christopher ran from the scene, police say.

Michael Atkins was taken into custody and charged with being an Accessory After the Fact.

Court records did not indicate whether Christopher Atkins was captured, but did show active warrants against him for theft and burglary of a motor vehicle. He was not listed in the Shelby County Jail roster Thursday.