MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing a rape charge after a woman says he sexually assaulted her at a Memphis behavioral hospital.

The woman told investigators she was in her room at Delta Specialty Hospital when Lazarick Ballard walked in, pinned her down on her bed and pulled her pants off.

The woman says at one point someone startled Ballard. She decided to leave the room, but Ballard wouldn’t let her and forced her into an empty room across from her room. She claims she told him “No” several times and to “Stop.”

When officers questioned Ballard, he said everything was consensual.

This is the second time we’ve told you about someone saying they were sexually assaulted at the facility.

Last summer, officers arrested George Boyd after a man said Boyd came into his room, pulled his gown up and inappropriately touched him. The victim was wheelchair-bound at the time with a broken ankle.

According to their website, Delta Specialty Hospital does not offer medical ER services, but “is a place of hope and healing for individuals and families whose lives have been disrupted by medical and behavioral health challenges.”

We have reached out to the hospital for a comment and are waiting to hear back.

Ballard is due in court on April 27.