MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 68-year-old man has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault after he allegedly threatened two city sanitation workers with a shotgun after accusing them of breaking his trash can.

Police say David Earl Allen was “in a rage” when he stormed out of his home on Shelby Drive on Wednesday, and confronted two city of Memphis workers on their route.

According to police, Allen yelled at the workers, accusing them of breaking his trash can’s wheels and making threats to kill them.

He then said, “I got something for you,” before walking into his house and returning with a shotgun. Police say he pointed the shotgun at the workers and said, “I will kill you.”

The workers say they were frozen with fear. They ran back to their truck and advised the driver to get away, then called police.

Police say they searched Allen’s home and found a long firearm inside his kitchen.

Allen denied that he threatened the workers, telling police he only asked for a phone number to report his trash can’s broken wheels. He refused to give an official statement.

Allen is in jail on a $250,000 bond.