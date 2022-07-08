MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man after he reportedly pointed a gun at hotel employees and punched a Memphis Police officer in the face.

Thursday, officers responded to reports of an armed person at the Quality Inn Motel on Millbranch Road near Memphis International Airport.

Memphis Police say a man identified as Daniel Isom angrily came to the front desk and claimed the hotel owed him money. Isom reportedly argued with two employees about the money.

Police say when one of the employees turned her back to him, Isom pulled out a gun and pointed it at her as she walked away.

The other employee reportedly witnessed the moment, and police were called to the scene.

Memphis Police say Isom left the lobby, walked to the back of hotel to park his vehicle, and pointed a gun at another hotel employee while still demanding money.

Isom then returned to the lobby, but tried to leave when officers arrived. Memphis Police claim that as an officer tried to take Isom into custody, Isom punched the officer in the face.

Police say officers took Isom into custody after a “brief struggle.”

Memphis Police say officers searched Isom and found a black gun in his front right pants pocket. An assault rifle was reportedly found in Isom’s vehicle.

Police say the incident was caught on the hotel’s surveillance cameras.

Isom has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of misdemeanor assault, resisting official detention, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Isom was previously convicted for manslaughter in June of 1997.