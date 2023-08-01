MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing six counts of aggravated assault after police say he threatened a group of people with a gun on a soccer field in Southeast Memphis.

It happened Sunday night in the 6400 block of Quince Road after two men got into an argument during an apparent game.

One of the victims told police a man pulled out a black handgun during the fight. The woman said Juan Colindres, 45, grabbed the gun and pointed it at her and five other family members.

The victim said Colindres threatened them with bodily harm if they called police or recorded the incident.

Police said they found a black 9mm handgun in Colindres’ SUV. He was released from jail on a $1,000 bond and will be in court on August 15.

So far, Colindres is the only one facing charges in the case.