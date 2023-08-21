MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged for allegedly murdering his girlfriend and now, her teenage grandson is also missing.

According to Memphis Police, they found the woman, Anneria Turman, dead last Thursday in southwest Memphis. Her body was found in a wooded area at Silas and Eyers.

Investigators say they noticed a blood spot and blood smear leading from the road to where her body was found.

The medical examiner says Turman was shot in the back of the head.

When investigators contacted Turman’s family, they learned she lived with her boyfriend, Herman Hollis-Brown, and had custody of her 15-year-old grandson, Syquavius Hoyett.

Their home was just a mile and a half away from where her body was found.

Police then went to that house on Glenbrook and saw Hollins-Brown drive by in her car. They reportedly stopped him, and investigators noticed streaks of blood coming from the trunk lid and down the back bumper.

Hollins-Brown was then taken into custody. At some point, MPD says some of his family members showed up. He told his family quote, “I’m going to be gone for a while.

He is set to be in court Monday morning on the charges he is facing.

Additionally, their grandson, Hoyett, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since the day before Turman’s body was found. A City Watch has now been issued for the teen.

If you have seen him or know where he is, please give police a call.