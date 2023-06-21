MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say an Organized Crime Unit team looking for drugs at an Orange Mound home found ten dogs that appeared to be sick, had open wounds, and were likely being used for dog fighting.

The owner of the dogs, 49-year-old Larico Nelson, was arrested and charged with ten counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

Officers went to a home in the 1100 block of Poppen Drive on June 7 to execute a search warrant for narcotics and discovered the dogs in the backyard.

Home on Poppen Drive, where dogs were seized (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

They said all the dogs were tethered to the ground with a 5′ chain, had little shelter from the 90-degree heat, and had no access to food. Police said all of the dogs had visible hair loss and open wounds to their legs from the metal tethers and injuries around their necks from collars that were too fight.

According to the affidavit, officers located bottles of medicine, bags, and vials of saline and syringes inside Nelson’s home and said Nelson told them the items were used to treat dog injuries.

Nelson did not admit to being involved in dog fighting, but investigators said they found a number of items often used for dog fighting in a detached garage. Among the items were bite hides, treadmills modified for dogs, weighted vests, and shock collars.

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Officers said they also found hydrated lime, a substance used to decompose the remains of dead animals.

One neighbor said he knew dogs were at the home but didn’t believe they were being use for dog fighting. He said Nelson may have been training the dogs.

“Dogs can get bites from just fighting each other, you know,” he said.

Veterinarians with Memphis Animal Services are now caring for the dogs. MAS said 10 dogs had hair loss from around their neck from overly tight collars; 6 dogs tested positive for heartworm; 3 had intestinal parasites; 2 dogs were described as very thin with bones showing; 8 had wounds around their face, neck, and chest and 7 had dermatitis.

Larico Nelson (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Nelson is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

If you suspect animal abuse or neglect, you are urged to contact the Humane Society, Memphis Animals Services. You can also call the Memphis Police Department at 901-545-COPS.