MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been accused of shooting the mother of his children to death in Orange Mound.

Memphis Police have arrested 31-year-old Leondre Clark after a woman was shot to death on Carnes Avenue Thursday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a call on Carnes Avenue near Semmes Street at around 12:32 p.m. Thursday and found a woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to court documents, a witness told police he saw a man fleeing the scene in what may have been a red Ford Explorer. The witness told police he saw the man traveling westbound on Carnes.

Investigators were reportedly able to get surveillance footage that showed the victim walking westbound on Carnes. Court documents say the victim looked over her shoulder and started to run.

Court documents say the video shows a man driving a red Ford Explorer approaching the victim. The video then shows the man getting out of the SUV and walking toward the victim with a black handgun in his right hand. He is then seen walking back to his vehicle and fleeing the scene, court documents say.

According to court documents, investigators learned that the victim was the mother of several small children and lived at an apartment on Henry Street. Police executed a search warrant for the apartment and saw the red Ford Explorer parked outside.

Court documents say the vehicle was registered to Clark, who police say is the father of the victim’s children. Police also reportedly found a gun box in the apartment.

According to court documents, Clark had on the same clothes as the suspect seen in the surveillance video. He also reportedly had the keys to the red Ford Explorer.

Clark has been charged with first-degree murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun. Court documents say Clark was convicted of aggravated battery in Florida back in 2012.