Jason Riley (left) is accused of murdering Hollie Marie Adcock and writing a false suicide note to cover it up.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Dyer County man has been sentenced for the 2017 death of his former girlfriend.

On Wednesday, Jason Chase Riley was sentenced to 12 years in prison in the death of 22-year-old Hollie Adcock. Riley was originally charged with first-degree murder. He pleaded to a lesser charge of reckless homicide.

Riley is accused of shooting Adcock in East Memphis and staging it as a suicide in April of 2017.

Adcock was a graduate of Dyer County High School and Mississippi State University.

In 2018, Riley was indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, extortion, and falsifying a police report.

Riley’s Attorney Bill Massey asked for a judge to lower Riley’s bond in 2020, citing the pandemic and his criminal history. However, the judge denied it.