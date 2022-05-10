MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged after being accused of kidnapping a man over an iPad.

Investigators say, Cornelius Byrd forced his way into a home in Frayser on April 14 and held five people at gunpoint with an assault rifle

Byrd then forced one of the victims to leave with him in a black Honda Accord.

According to the report, Byrd told investigators he broke into the home to get back an iPad that was stolen from him.

Police said the man Byrd took with him, later showed up to one of the fire departments with severe injuries to his hands and was taken to the hospital.

The victims identified Byrd as the man responsible, and he was taken into custody.

Byrd is being charged with multiple counts counts of assault and kidnapping.

He will appear before a Shelby County judge Tuesday.