MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a family feud led to a fire at a Frayser apartment complex that displaced at least eight residents.

Firefighters said flames and heavy smoke were coming from a second-floor apartment window when they arrived at the Pershing Park Apartment on March 30.

A tenant told fire investigators she saw Antonio Golden break out a window and enter the apartment at Pershing Park. The witness said a few minutes later, she saw smoke coming out of the window and realized the apartment was on fire.

Another resident at a nearby apartment said he heard a loud noise and thought someone was trying to kick in his back door. The man said he saw Golden come out of the back door of the apartment, climb down the balcony and walk toward the front of the complex near the leasing office.

Fire investigators said the leasing office has a video showing Golden entering the property right before the fire and leaving the apartment complex minutes after the fire was reported.

A woman who lives at the nearby apartment told investigators she is related to Golden by marriage and has been feuding with Golden’s mother for years. She believes that is why he started the fire.

Golden has been charged with aggravated arson.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on Thursday.