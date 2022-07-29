MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after he reportedly held his mother hostage in a Tunica County motel Friday afternoon.

Sources say Mississippi local law enforcement agencies, including the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office, responded to Americas Best Value Inn on Casino Center Drive.

A man reportedly barricaded himself and his 62-year-old mother in one of the motel’s rooms Friday afternoon. Tunica County officials say the suspect threatened to kill his mother and anyone else who came into the room.

Sources say he has been detained, and his mother was safely removed from the room. She was taken to a local hospital.

At this time, there is no word on what led to this incident.

This is a developing story.