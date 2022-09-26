MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Memphis man accused of running over a Collierville police officer with his car was arraigned in court Monday for charges connected to a case, investigators say, happened before the officer was hit.

In court, 32-year-old Keith Houston not only faced the judge but turned to face his family member sitting inside the courtroom.

It’s alleged Houston shot up his ex-girlfriend’s apartment while she and five others were inside and ran over a Collierville police officer outside Fairfield Inn and Suites when the officer began moving in.

The officer was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Houston said he would hire his own lawyer and post bond. The judge said if Houston can post the $150,000 bond, he cannot contact the victim.

Judge Greg Gilbert told Houston while in court he is facing nearly 80 years behind bars if convicted.

He is set to return to the criminal justice center Friday.

We are working to learn what charges he could face for allegedly hitting the officer.