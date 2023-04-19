MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says a man who ran from officers and crashed into a driver in Midtown was caught with stolen debit cards and more than a dozen forged checks

Tyler Sawyer, 23, was charged with three counts of forgery following his arrest on March 24.

Deputies said they were following an Infiniti that appeared to be casing several parking lots near Colonial Road and Poplar when they noticed the Infiniti was trailing a gray Nissan Altima.

Deputies said they lost the vehicles but later spotted the gray Nissan when it pulled into the lot of the Regions Bank in the 1400 block of Union Avenue.

The deputies said they attempted to stop the vehicle by activating their blue lights, but the driver took off and struck another vehicle and a light pole.

Deputies said Sawyer was behind the wheel, and when they took him into custody, they found three Regions Bank check deposit receipts totaling $30,000. The deputies said they also found two stolen debit cards and said the forged checks had been deposited into one of the victim’s bank accounts.

SCSO said they also found 15 forged checks totaling more than $70,000 with the names of various businesses on them made out to several different people.

Sawyer was released on his own recognizance and is set to appear in court on Thursday.