MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he was accused of firing shots into his ex-girlfriend’s home.

Police say officers responded to a home on Forest Valley Cove off of Sunny Morning Drive at around 2:32 a.m. Friday.

The victim reportedly told police her ex-boyfriend, identified as Cecil Fletcher, was armed and “prowling around her house.”

Memphis Police say Fletcher broke out the front window to the house and threatened her with the gun. Fletcher then started firing shots at her.

Police say the victim’s current boyfriend returned fire, and Fletcher left the scene.

Memphis Police say the front windshield of the victim’s vehicle was shattered. The victim reportedly told police the windshield had not been damaged before Fletcher’s arrival.

Officers took Fletcher into custody. Memphis Police say officers found a holster on Fletcher.

Police say officers also found a gun, two magazines, and 17 live rounds in Fletcher’s vehicle.

Fletcher has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, one count of possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of vandalism.