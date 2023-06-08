MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis Police say he opened fire on a driver on I-240 Wednesday.

Memphis Police say officers were notified of a road rage incident in the area of I-240 and Perkins. The victim says he was driving near Mt. Moriah when the driver of a black Chrysler 300 approached the back of his vehicle at a high rate of speed.

He says the driver then pulled up to his passenger side window and waved a black handgun.

MPD says as the victim was trying to get behind the Chrysler to get a picture of his license plate, the suspect fired four to five shots, hitting the victim’s front right fender and the passenger door.

The victim was not hurt. The suspect got away, but the victim was able to get a partial license plate number. It was just enough for the police to find the complete number and find out the car was registered to Corey Wallace.

Officers went to Wallace’s home, where he admitted he owns the vehicle and is the only person who drives it. Court documents say Wallace confessed to driving fast behind the victim’s vehicle on I-240 and getting into an altercation with the victim but denies shooting at him.

Police executed a search warrant of Wallace’s home and found a gun under a pillow that was reported stolen out of Louisiana.

Wallace is now charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, attempted first-degree murder, theft, and possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony. His bond was set at $175,000.

Wallace is due back in court next Wednesday.