MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say fired shots outside a Southwest Memphis high school back in November.

A police officer working the basketball game on the night it happened told detectives shots were fired at Mitchell High School towards a wooded area.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings.

Security video from the school show 3 men in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

The man who had his car shot at while leaving the game was able to identify 21-year-old Mikell Rice as the person who fired the shots.

The officer who worked the basketball game said he recognized Rice and the 2 other men, saying they are graduates of Mitchell High.

Rice was taken into custody and was booked on a $1,100 bond.

Rice is charged with multiple firearm charges and reckless endangerment.

The other two involved have not been charged.