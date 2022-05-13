MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man they say fired shots outside a Southwest Memphis high school back in November.
A police officer working the basketball game on the night it happened told detectives shots were fired at Mitchell High School towards a wooded area.
When officers arrived, they found several shell casings.
Security video from the school show 3 men in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.
The man who had his car shot at while leaving the game was able to identify 21-year-old Mikell Rice as the person who fired the shots.
The officer who worked the basketball game said he recognized Rice and the 2 other men, saying they are graduates of Mitchell High.
Rice was taken into custody and was booked on a $1,100 bond.
Rice is charged with multiple firearm charges and reckless endangerment.
The other two involved have not been charged.