MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was charged after police say he fought an officer as he attempted to evade an arrest in South Memphis Sunday.

Police responded to a shots fired call on East Alcy Road Sunday night after a neighbor complained that Walid AldafarI was continuously shooting his gun outside of the residence.

Officers arrived on the scene and located Aldafari’s weapon. That’s when the suspect began to run back inside the home.

After chasing after Aldafari, police say he began fighting with one of the officers. The suspect was detained shortly after.

No injuries were reported.

Aldafari was charged with multiple gun charges along with evading arrest, disorderly conduct and aggravated assault to a first responder.