MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after being accused of fighting a Memphis Police officer in a Midtown Walgreens on Wednesday.

Police said they saw a man, later identified as Wesley Jones, lying on the sidewalk and loitering at a Walgreens located on Union and McLean.

Witnesses say after police asked Jones to leave, he began swinging at the officers.

The officer was struck in the face and was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

Jones was assault, criminal trespass, disorderly conduct, and resisting official detention.