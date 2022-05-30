MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is facing charges after police say he exposed himself and assaulted a restaurant worker in Midtown Monday night.

The incident happened around midnight at the Red Hook restaurant at the former Nineteenth Century Club building on Union Avenue.

Police said two female restaurant employees walked to their car and were confronted by Jordan Demilt, 30, who exposed himself and threatened to rape and kill one of the women.

He then threw a rock at one of the women which hit her in the face.

One of the women told officers they were with a manager before the incident and as soon as the manager left Demilt came from behind the dumpsters and started approaching them.

Demilt was taken into custody and started hitting his head against the glass in the squad car. He stopped when officers began talking to him. Police said he also repeatedly told officers about raping women while he was in custody.

Demilt has been charged with aggravated assault and indecent exposure. There is no bond set at this time.

He is due in court on May 31.